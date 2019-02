Arrival and take-off of 10 flights were delayed at Manas airport. Website of the airport says.

Night flights have been reportedly performed. Arrival and departure of flights were closed since 6 am. In addition, two more flights cannot take off from Osh city.

«Manas Airport is closed since approximately 6.30 am. About 10 centimeters of snow fell during the night. The runway is being cleared,» Manas airport informed.