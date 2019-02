Three flights were delayed due to a message about an explosive device at Osh airport. The press service of Manas International Airport Company informed 24.kg news agency.

Bishkek — Osh flight by Air Manas was delayed. It was supposed to take off at 19.35 on February 5.

The flights of Avia Traffic and Air Manas airlines from Osh to Bishkek were to take off at 20.30 and 20.50 yesterday night.