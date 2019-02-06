Kyrgyzstan registers slight decline in ARVI and influenza incidence

A slight decrease in the incidence of influenza and acute respiratory viral infections was registered in Kyrgyzstan. The Information and Public Relations Center of the Ministry of Health reported.

At least 4,649 cases of ARVI and flu have been registered in the republic from January 28 to February 3. «There is a slight decrease in incidence compared with the previous week, when 4,856 cases were registered,» the ministry said.

It added that the epidemiological situation on influenza and ARVI incidence was stable and was under control.

Despite the stable situation, the ministry recommends to observe and take preventive measures.

In particular, doctors advise to refrain from frequent trips and visits to mass events, to consume more food products with a high content of vitamins, minerals and other beneficial substances, and frequently ventilate the premises.