Message about bomb threat at Manas airport came from abroad

Message about bomb at Manas International Airport came to e-mail address of one of the airlines. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The day before, one of the airlines of Kyrgyzstan received a message about an explosive device with an activated timer allegedly placed in one of the buildings of the airport.

Investigative and duty teams of the SCNS and the Ministry of Internal Affairs left for the scene. No explosive devices were detected during an inspection of the airport complex, aircraft and other buildings.

According to preliminary data, the message was sent from abroad. Currently, airports of the Kyrgyz Republic are operating as usual.

The special services are taking a series of measures to identify persons who have sent the deliberately false report about terrorist attack.
