Criminal case on modernization of Bishkek HPP sent to court

The Prosecutor General’s Office completed familiarization with the case on corruption during the modernization of Bishkek’s Heating and Power Plant. The press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

Earlier the materials were handed over to the Prosecutor General’s Office for approval of the charges. Then the case was sent to court.

Two former prime ministers, Sapar Isakov and Zhantoro Satybaldiev, as well as a deputy of Parliament, former head of the Ministry of Energy Osmonbek Artykbaev, are under arrest on charges of corruption during the modernization of Bishkek HPP.

In addition to them, former top managers of the energy sector and former head of the National Energy Holding Aibek Kaliev are in the dock.
