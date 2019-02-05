18:15
Bomb hoaxes punished by prison term in Kyrgyzstan

False bomb threat reports are punished by a prison term in Kyrgyzstan. The article remained unchanged in the new version of the Criminal Code of the country. Its developers informed 24.kg news agency.

If the information about an explosive device is not confirmed, then the bomb hoaxer will be prosecuted. The maximum term of imprisonment is up to five years in jail.

Call about a bomb at Manas international airport was received today. Sappers work in the airport building.

A similar case occurred at Manas airport in 2016. On November 1, Bishkek citizen Ilya Eremeev made the hoax bomb threat. He was convicted.
