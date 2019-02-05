Members of international terrorist organization arrested in Kyrgyzstan

Members of an international terrorist organization were detained in Kyrgyzstan. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

One of the emissaries — a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic, who distributed extremist materials on social

networks and provided foreign citizens with fake passports of the Kyrgyz Republic — was arrested as part of the measures to detect and suppress illegal activities of religious extremist organizations.

In addition, a citizen of one of the countries of Central Asia, who was wanted for committing grave and especially grave terrorist crimes and was hiding in Kyrgyzstan with forged documents, was also detained.

The prosecution authorities have opened a criminal case. The detainees were placed in a pretrial detention center of SCNS, investigative measures are carried out.