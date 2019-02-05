18:17
More than a half of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu’s freight cars broken

At least 52 percent of the freight cars of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise are not in working condition. The Director General of the company Kanatbek Abdykerimov informed at a visiting session of the parliamentary committee on transport, communications, architecture and construction.

According to him, 15 passenger and 4 freight cars have been repaired in 2018.

«The overhaul of cars is being done in Uzbekistan, we ourselves can carry out ordinary repairs only,» Kanatbek Abdykerimov explained.

According to him, to restore the freight car fleet and fully meet the needs of economic entities until 2022, 200 freight cars worth over 571 million soms are to be purchased annually.

«At least 51.6 percent of the passenger cars are non-working. We expect drop-out of other 95 passenger cars in 2020,» he said.
