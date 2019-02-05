Prosecutor General's Office examines criminal case against Sapar Isakov

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan sent the criminal case against the former Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov to the Prosecutor General’s Office. The Prosecutor General’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic informed 24.kg news agency.

The process of familiarization with materials of the case by the parties has ended, so the main supervisory body will examine 53 volumes of the case and will choose a court to hand it over.

«Pervomaisky District Court is overloaded. Probably, the case will be sent to another district court,» the Prosecutor General’s Office says.

Nurbek Toktakunov, the lawyer of Sapar Isakov, told 24.kg news agency that the fate of the petition for termination of a criminal case against his client was unknown.

The former prime minister was arrested on corruption charges during the modernization of Bishkek’s Heating and Power Plant. Speaking at a trial on his preventive measure on December 18, he said that he was a victim of political persecution. Sapar Isakov will be kept in the pretrial detention center of SCNS until February 13.