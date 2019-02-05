Prosecutor General's Office requests extradition of Kalybek Eltuibasov

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan sent a request to the relevant U.S. authorities for the extradition of Kalybek Eltuibasov (Salyanov). The Deputy Interior Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mirlan Kanimetov told at a press conference.

According to him, Kalybek Eltuibasov is suspected of destruction of material evidence.

«He is arrested for violation of the immigration law. The check also showed that Kalybek Eltuibasov was wanted by Interpol. He is accused of obstructing investigative actions, destruction of material evidence. We requested extradition through the Prosecutor General’s Office,» said Mirlan Kanimetov.

Earlier, Kalybek Eltuibasov’s relative, Aida Salyanova, stressed that the accusations against him were based on the false testimony of the former employee of the State Registration service, Nasyrbek Almamatov.

«He was arrested and placed in the pretrial detention center of the State Committee for National Security on suspicion of receiving a bribe on a large scale. He stated that, allegedly, Kalybek had instructed him to destroy the recordings of the video cameras in a sauna bath, where they were together on the eve of the girl’s murder. But Kalybek had no point in giving such an order, because if these records were preserved, they would have been the guarantor of Kalybek Eltuibasov’s innocence. And it would not have been possible to fabricate a charge against him. Later, Nasyrbek Almamatov admitted that he had been forced to falsely implicate Kalybek,» she told.