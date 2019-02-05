President of Kyrgyzstan congratulates Xi Jinping on the New Year

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulated the President of China Xi Jinping on the Spring Festival. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The congratulatory telegram notes that China recently celebrated the 40th anniversary of the reforms and opening policy and the country has achieved impressive success. It confidently plays an important role in regional and international affairs.

«This is confirmed by the upcoming multilateral Forum of International Cooperation One Belt — One Road, which will take place in the People’s Republic of China this year,» the message says.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed that Kyrgyz-Chinese relations reached an unprecedented level, becoming a model of friendly, equal and mutually beneficial cooperation, largely due to the efforts of Xi Jinping. «It is worth noting that in 2018, Kyrgyzstan and China brought bilateral relations to a new level of comprehensive strategic partnership. Cooperation in all areas, both bilaterally and multilaterally, is further strengthened. In this regard, I would like to express appreciation for your personal attention to the development of relations between the two states,» the President of the Kyrgyz Republic said in his telegram.