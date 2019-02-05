Kyrgyz PM fires deputy heads of Subsoil Use Department for corruption

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev reprimanded the Chairman of the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use Emil Osmonbetov and dismissed his deputies Azizbek Orokov and Suyuntbek Alikeev. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Executive Office reported.

Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev held a meeting on subsoil use issues, where he recalled about criticism against the management of the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use.

«The natural wealth of our country is the wealth of the people. Taking this into account, one of the main tasks of the state is to build an effective system of rational use of national wealth in the interests of the country. However, the relevant state body has become a nest of corruption, where private interests are put above the state ones. Not only top officials of the department are to blame for this, but also some mid-level managers, who have created stable corruption schemes. Pursuing their narrow-minded goals, they come to outright sabotage,» the Prime Minister said.

According to him, Emil Osmonbetov has been assigned a number of specific tasks to revise the policy in the field of the mining industry.

«In practice, almost nothing has been done. I have instructed to develop completely new mechanisms for managing natural resources, to make an inventory of licenses issued and to analyze how many sites actually work, to consider the effectiveness of the development of mineral resources and their compliance with environmental and technical requirements. For example, 2,475 licenses for subsoil objects out of 2,711 have been issued in 2013-2014. Dozens of licenses turned out to be in hands of one person. Sometimes, under the guise of replenishing the budget, licenses were issued uncontrolled,» he noted.

Earlier, at a meeting of the Security Council, the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said that an inventory of all previously issued licenses for the country’s fields must be conducted.