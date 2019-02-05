Kyrgyz PM fires deputy heads of Subsoil Use Department for corruption

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev reprimanded the Chairman of the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use Emil Osmonbetov and dismissed his deputies Azizbek Orokov and Suyuntbek Alikeev. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Executive Office reported.
Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev held a meeting on subsoil use issues, where he recalled about criticism against the management of the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use.
According to him, Emil Osmonbetov has been assigned a number of specific tasks to revise the policy in the field of the mining industry.
«In practice, almost nothing has been done. I have instructed to develop completely new mechanisms for managing natural resources, to make an inventory of licenses issued and to analyze how many sites actually work, to consider the effectiveness of the development of mineral resources and their compliance with environmental and technical requirements. For example, 2,475 licenses for subsoil objects out of 2,711 have been issued in 2013-2014. Dozens of licenses turned out to be in hands of one person. Sometimes, under the guise of replenishing the budget, licenses were issued uncontrolled,» he noted.
Earlier, at a meeting of the Security Council, the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said that an inventory of all previously issued licenses for the country’s fields must be conducted.