Maximum population growth to be registered in Kyrgyzstan in 2025

By 2025, the population growth in Kyrgyzstan will be 5.92 percent, which will be the best indicator since 1951. After 2025, it will decrease. Such forecasts were compiled by Countrymeters online service based on data from the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs.

The country will approach the next million population indicator after 2030, and 8 million — by 2050. By 2100, the population in Kyrgyzstan will reach 8,851,936 people.

The highest rate of population growth was in 1963 and amounted to 3.53 percent. The lowest was registered in 2004 — 0.49 percent.

However, despite the jumps in growth, the population of the country grew steadily.

The service also notes that Kyrgyzstan has a short life expectancy as a result of high levels of mortality and fertility. Such indicators are due, among other reasons, to a low level of health care and education.
