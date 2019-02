There are 299 unauthorized landfills in Kyrgyzstan. This was announced at a board meeting of the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry.

Laboratories of territorial administrations conducted environmental monitoring. In 2018, at least 1,866 samples were taken and analyzed, and 13,676 studies were conducted. About 329 saples of the amount were soil samples, 811 — water, and 726 — atmospheric air samples.

In addition, an inventory of existing landfills was carried out. Experts found 406 landfills, 107 of them are authorized and 299 — unauthorized.