Organ transplantation. Deputies create group to develop single law

Organ transplantation will improve the quality of life of patients in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Alfiya Samigullina announced at the meeting of the parliamentary committee on social issues, education, science, culture and health care.

She noted that the whole world and science were conducting research and providing assistance based on the quality of life of a patient.

«And if we put aside the transplantation, then patients with chronic diseases will remain tied to the hemodialysis machine. And with a transplanted organ, they are free to move when they take immunosuppressors,» said the deputy.

She added that transplantation would allow doctors to improve their skills. «It’s time to stop developing medical tourism in other countries. We need to make such surgeries in our country,» Alfiya Samigullina stressed.

Her colleague Aida Ismailova asked the Deputy Minister of Health, Madamin Karataev, how the immunosuppressors would be provided. She stressed that nowadays patients have to buy them at their own expense.

The purchase of immunosuppressors requires about 137,000 soms per person. There are 22 patients with transplanted kidneys in the country, but the state does not fully provide them. Madamin Karataev

He added that 736 million soms were allocated annually for hemodialysis. «About 546,000 are allocated per patient. There is a difference between the provision of hemodialysis and the acquisition of immunosuppresors. These funds can be spent on purchase of drugs,» the deputy minister said.

Deputies of the relevant committee approved the composition of the conciliation group to develop a single version of the amendments to the Law on Transplantation.