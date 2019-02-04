Employer beats street sweeper from Kyrgyzstan in Moscow

A street sweeper from Kyrgyzstan was beaten by an employer in Moscow. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

On January 28, the representative office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic in Russia received information that a 20-year-old Kyrgyzstani, a native of Kara-Kuldzha district, was taken to a Moscow hospital with severe face and head injuries on January 25.

«It turned out that he was working as a street sweeper at Zhilischnik state budget-funded organization in Moscow. He was beaten by his employer, but when he entered the hospital, injuries were registered as production injuries. The victim wrote a statement, law enforcement authorities detained the suspect. He is a 39-year-old Russian citizen, acting head of the department of Zhilischnik state organization. A criminal case was opened against him,» the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.