Aknet transfers 64 mln soms to single account for fighting corruption

The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes has transferred 64,315,594.5 soms to a single deposit account. These are the funds from the Internet provider Aknet LLC. The press service of the state agency reported.

Previously, the company has transferred to the account 85,684,000 soms. As of today, 150 million soms have been revealed and returned to the state budget in taxes, hidden by Aknet LLC.

«The company works in a regular mode, the investigation by the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes does not affect the work and the quality of the services provided to the population. Now the service is conducting actions aimed at a full and objective investigation of the criminal case,» the state service stressed.