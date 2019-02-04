Brothers of raped by father girl in Uzgen aware of abuse

A girl, who was raped by her father in Uzgen, is checked by gynecologists. The Director of the Crisis Center Ak Zhurok Darika Asilbekova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the 14-year-old teenager does not know the letters.

«According to preliminary data, the victim is six months pregnant. She is examined by gynecologists and psychologists. The girl has older brothers. According to her, they did not touch her, although they knew what was happening, but they did not say anything to the father. The teenager is illiterate, although she says that she went to school. The girl behaves like an ordinary child, not realizing what had happened to her,» Darika Asilbekova told.

Recall, the police visited households and found the pregnant girl. It turned out that the teenager became pregnant after being raped by her own father, who suffers from a mental illness.