State Registration Service chooses supplier of forms for biometric passports

The State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan chose a supplier of forms for biometric passports. The state procurement portal reported.

The tender commission gave the first place to Garsu Pasaulis. The company is ready to supply forms for 940,150,000 soms.

Earlier, 24.kg news agency calculated that a form from Garsu Pasaulis CJSC would cost 595 soms. If this company becomes a supplier of consumables, then the cost of a passport will be 972 soms.

Garsu Pasaulis also supplies excise stamps for alcohol and tobacco products. In 2016, it repeatedly became the winner of the tender for $ 16.8 million. A contract with the company was signed until 2021.

The company was established in 1994. It began its activity with reproduction and distribution of audiovisual recordings. In 1996, it launched a safe printing industry and began to produce forms of documents protected from counterfeiting.

In 2003, all subsidiaries of the company were sold. Garsu Pasaulis began to produce packaging from paper and cardboard, and in 2007 it began manufacture of passports.

In 2015, Belgian company Semlex Europe SA became the owner of Garsu Pasaulis.