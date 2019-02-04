12:05
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

State Registration Service chooses supplier of forms for biometric passports

The State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan chose a supplier of forms for biometric passports. The state procurement portal reported.

The tender commission gave the first place to Garsu Pasaulis. The company is ready to supply forms for 940,150,000 soms.

Earlier, 24.kg news agency calculated that a form from Garsu Pasaulis CJSC would cost 595 soms. If this company becomes a supplier of consumables, then the cost of a passport will be 972 soms.

Garsu Pasaulis also supplies excise stamps for alcohol and tobacco products. In 2016, it repeatedly became the winner of the tender for $ 16.8 million. A contract with the company was signed until 2021.

The company was established in 1994. It began its activity with reproduction and distribution of audiovisual recordings. In 1996, it launched a safe printing industry and began to produce forms of documents protected from counterfeiting.

In 2003, all subsidiaries of the company were sold. Garsu Pasaulis began to produce packaging from paper and cardboard, and in 2007 it began manufacture of passports.

In 2015, Belgian company Semlex Europe SA became the owner of Garsu Pasaulis.
link:
views: 63
Print
Related
Forms for E-passports. Audit tender held with violations
SRS employee extorts money from driving school students
Prosecutor General's Office reopens case against Taiyrbek Sarpashev
Kyrgyzstan to issue driving licenses of new type in spring 2019
SRS information kiosks provide almost 283,000 services
State Registration Service illegally issues driving licenses
SRS plans to issue passports to children instead of certificates from 2019
Preferential re-registration of cars in Kyrgyzstan to last 3 months
Alina Shaikova appointed head of State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan
Head of State Registration Service submits resignation
Popular
Weather alert: snow forecasted in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: snow forecasted in Kyrgyzstan
Man killed in traffic accident in Bishkek, three more injured Man killed in traffic accident in Bishkek, three more injured
Furniture store burning in Bishkek Furniture store burning in Bishkek
At least 11 incidents occur on borders of Kyrgyzstan in 2018 At least 11 incidents occur on borders of Kyrgyzstan in 2018