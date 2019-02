A teenager from Kyrgyzstan, who fell on the tracks in Moscow metro, died. A representative of the Kyrgyz Birimdigi diaspora in Moscow, Ulan Koshmatov, posted on Facebook.

He told that the fundraising was started to deliver the boy’s body to his homeland. It is known that the deceased is a native of Oktyabrsky village in Jalal-Abad region.

Recall, 16-year-old teenager from Kyrgyzstan fell on the subway tracks on Skhodnenskaya station in Moscow on February 1.