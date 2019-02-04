Rustam Mamasadykov returns to SCNS of Kyrgyzstan for 3rd time

Major General Rustam Mamasadykov will take the post of a Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan instead of Asylbek Kozhobekov. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

Rustam Mamasadykov returns to SCNS for the third time.

For the first time, he was appointed deputy chairman of SCNS in ​​2008. After the state committee was renamed into the State National Security Service, Rustam Mamasadykov remained in office. He was removed from the post after April 2010 revolution.

In 2011, Rustam Mamasadykov returned to the special services. He headed the SCNS anti-terrorism center.

In April 2018, Rustam Mamasadykov again left the post of deputy head of SCNS. After Asylbek Kozhobekov resigned, Rustam Mamasadykov was offered the post of the deputy head of the committee.

Kurmanbek Bakiyev awarded him the rank of Major General.