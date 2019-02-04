12:05
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Rustam Mamasadykov returns to SCNS of Kyrgyzstan for 3rd time

Major General Rustam Mamasadykov will take the post of a Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan instead of Asylbek Kozhobekov. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

Rustam Mamasadykov returns to SCNS for the third time.

For the first time, he was appointed deputy chairman of SCNS in ​​2008. After the state committee was renamed into the State National Security Service, Rustam Mamasadykov remained in office. He was removed from the post after April 2010 revolution.

In 2011, Rustam Mamasadykov returned to the special services. He headed the SCNS anti-terrorism center.

In April 2018, Rustam Mamasadykov again left the post of deputy head of SCNS. After Asylbek Kozhobekov resigned, Rustam Mamasadykov was offered the post of the deputy head of the committee.

Kurmanbek Bakiyev awarded him the rank of Major General.
link:
views: 84
Print
Related
SCNS Deputy Head Asylbek Kozhobekov resigns
SCNS develops concept of information security of Kyrgyzstan
SCNS cannot block all accounts calling for extremism and terrorism
Militants preparing sabotage and subversive acts detained in Kyrgyzstan
Sponsor of militants in Syria detained in Kyrgyzstan
SCNS: Almazbek Atambayev, Roza Otunbayeva have the same number of guards
State guard of Almazbek Atambayev reduced
First Deputy Chairman of SCNS appointed
SCNS tells about content it is monitoring on social networking sites
500 g of hashish, shotgun confiscated from Karakol resident
Popular
Weather alert: snow forecasted in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: snow forecasted in Kyrgyzstan
Man killed in traffic accident in Bishkek, three more injured Man killed in traffic accident in Bishkek, three more injured
Furniture store burning in Bishkek Furniture store burning in Bishkek
At least 11 incidents occur on borders of Kyrgyzstan in 2018 At least 11 incidents occur on borders of Kyrgyzstan in 2018