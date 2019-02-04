12:06
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyz futsal team defeats Lithuania

The national futsal team of Kyrgyzstan defeated the team of Lithuania. The Football Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The national team is preparing for the qualifying round of the Asian Cup 2020. As part of the training, it left for Prienai (Lithuania) to hold two friendly matches with the local team.

The first match was held on February 2 and ended with the score 6: 2 in favor of the Kyrgyzstanis. Mirlan Zholdubaev, Maksatbek Alimov, Dilshat Kadyrov, Shokhrukh Makhmadaminov and Sagyndyk Akimbaev scored goals.
link:
views: 91
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan’s team takes 43rd place in world futsal ranking
Kyrgyzstan’s futsal team defeats Tajikistan
Kyrgyzstan's futsal team lost to Spartak Moscow
Spartak Moscow to play with national futsal team of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Weather alert: snow forecasted in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: snow forecasted in Kyrgyzstan
Man killed in traffic accident in Bishkek, three more injured Man killed in traffic accident in Bishkek, three more injured
Furniture store burning in Bishkek Furniture store burning in Bishkek
At least 11 incidents occur on borders of Kyrgyzstan in 2018 At least 11 incidents occur on borders of Kyrgyzstan in 2018