Kyrgyz futsal team defeats Lithuania

The national futsal team of Kyrgyzstan defeated the team of Lithuania. The Football Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The national team is preparing for the qualifying round of the Asian Cup 2020. As part of the training, it left for Prienai (Lithuania) to hold two friendly matches with the local team.

The first match was held on February 2 and ended with the score 6: 2 in favor of the Kyrgyzstanis. Mirlan Zholdubaev, Maksatbek Alimov, Dilshat Kadyrov, Shokhrukh Makhmadaminov and Sagyndyk Akimbaev scored goals.