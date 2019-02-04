12:06
Anti-avalanche gallery to be built on Bishkek-Osh highway for $40 mln

Construction of an anti-avalanche gallery of about 5.8 hectares will begin in 2019 on Bishkek-Osh highway. The Ministry of Transport and Roads of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, the gallery will appear in Chychkan gorge at the 246th kilometer of Bishkek-Osh road. The width of the road inside the gallery will be 9.5 meters, the roadway — 7 meters. It is planned to install the lighting inside the gallery and on its both portals.

The grant amount of 4.3 billion Japanese yen (about $ 40 million) is provided by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). JICA selected Japanese construction company CTI Engineering International as a construction contractor.
