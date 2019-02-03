Kyrgyzstanis in Switzerland. About social justice, family and nature

Zhanyl Osmonbetova had no plans to leave Kyrgyzstan. She just wanted to do the masters abroad. But the fate decided in its own way. Zhanyl has been living in Europe for the last 9 years.

Zhanyl Osmonbetova told 24.kg news agency how to raise two children, continue a career and develop own business in one of the richest countries in the world.

— Zhanyl, was it difficult to emigrate to Switzerland?

— I came on a visit in 2005. In my student years, I met with journalists from Europe — the French. I was their guide and an interpreter. They invited me to Switzerland then. I really liked the country: it is rich, civilized, beautiful and clean.

Despite the interesting, busy days in Europe, I wanted to return to Kyrgyzstan.

I returned and continued my work at the International Department of the Kyrgyz National University. Everything was fine for me in Kyrgyzstan; I had my large family, parents, friends, and work.

In 2007, at the invitation of friends, I visited Switzerland again. Then I established friendly relations with a Swiss man whom I met during my last trip. He is my age mate. Then he came to Bishkek, our romantic relationship began. We got married in 2010. We left for France, as he was working in Paris at that time.

— And how did he persuade your parents?

— Happiness of the daughter is the most important thing for all parents. I told them everything from the very beginning. My mom really liked Jean Marc. Despite the language barrier, they have a friendly relationship. My husband is very respectful of my parents; they also welcome him with love.

— So, you had no problems with housing, finding a job in Europe. And what about the adaptation period?

— To be honest, when I left to live in Europe, I did not think how difficult it would be. I had to start from scratch.

We lived in France for the first three years. I did not know the language, I still had to draw up the documents, get a residence permit.

France has very harsh immigration laws, tough bureaucracy, and public services are very expensive.

By the birth of our first child, daughter Christina, we moved to Switzerland. Then I realized how civilized and well organized the country was. When I received a residence permit, I paid, as far as I remember, only for the photo. It is not necessary to go to government bodies here. I personally submitted the documents only once, when I just came to the country. Since then, every year, I receive an extended card — my residence permit — by regular mail. The passport of the children was also sent by post. Application for public services can be submitted online.

As for job, I can say that I have never sat at home without work. In Paris, I got a job at a clothing store Lafayette. My maternity leave did not last long: I went to work in eight months.

— You work in the famous cosmetics and perfumery company now. What are the requirements for selecting employees at Estee Lauder?

— You need to pass a big competition. You need to be fluent in French, have commercial, communication skills and a presentable appearance.

After maternity leave, I go the job here thanks to my active lifestyle. I am constantly doing sports. There is a fitness group for mothers of infants in our town. We do exercises in the open air with children.

Mainly French women and one Ukrainian work with me.

This work is an opportunity to develop for me. Estee Lauder is a global company.

There is an opportunity of career growth. The company constantly conducts trainings for its employees.

But I spend more time on my own business and children. My husband and I opened an IT company. Now we are creating designs and websites. However, we plan to expand the direction.

— Is it difficult to have two jobs with two small children?

— Switzerland has a very liberal Labor Code. I, as a mother, can get a part time job. Each working hour is counted. If I work more hours in a week, then I can rest in the next one.

My mother-in-law helps me with the children. She is a very kind, sweet woman. My husband is at work from morning till evening, so I can rely only on her.

Services are very expensive in Switzerland; few people can afford a babysitter. Kindergartens are also not cheap.

State-owned kindergartens have many requirements. For example, a mother should study or work in a particular profession, be engaged in science. Even in this case, the payment depends on the family income. The state supports the vulnerable segments of the population.

If a family earns more, they cannot pay for state institutions on an equal basis with the poor.

— What has changed in your life for nine years? Do you look like the Swiss?

— We live in the west of Switzerland, in Vevey town, famous for baby food Nestle. The train runs from Lausanne to Vevey every seven minutes. But we try to catch the first one. The Swiss are so accurate, detailed. My children fall asleep and wake up at the same time. I have always been punctual, now I also plan everything in advance.

By the way, the Swiss, like the Kyrgyz, love to praise their region. The regions are divided into cantons here. They argue all the time who has beautiful mountains in the canton.

— What is it like to be a daughter-in-law in a Swiss family?

— My husband’s parents are very good. We have a respectful relationship. They live not far from us; we often go to visit each other. Together with the mother-in-law, we attend family events, and we also do everything together at home. I help her, not serve her.

After all, some Kyrgyz look at the daughters-in-law like at maids. This is not the case. She gives me presents all the time. However, we do not violate private space, keep a distance.

There are very sad stories about the citizens of Central Asia, but I am fine. I do not regret my choice.

Relatives of my husband know about Kyrgyzstan. I sometimes organize an evening of Kyrgyz cuisine for them. They love lagman and manty very much. Jean Marc constantly tells his acquaintances about the Kyrgyz Republic and advises lovers of mountains and beautiful nature to visit the country.

— What is the opinion of your husband about Kyrgyzstan? Does he agree that our states are similar?

— He said at the very beginning that the nature of Kyrgyzstan was better than in Switzerland. We visited Issyk-Kul, Son-Kul lakes. But he wants to visit the south of the republic.

Our nature is better because it is wild, virgin. In Switzerland, everything is noted, indicated, organized even in a forest.

Once, being at office of a pediatrician, I saw a picture of the south of the Kyrgyz Republic. It turned out, the doctor’s son traveled around Central Asia.

There are those who visited Kyrgyzstan and came back again, and those who know nothing about us.

— What do you miss in Switzerland?

— Of course, my relatives. But we have a house in Bishkek, we try to travel frequently to Kyrgyzstan. In Bishkek, my husband gets tired of visits and fatty food.

I also miss feasts. There are almost no such special festivals here, we organize them by ourselves.

There is no big Kyrgyz diaspora. There are few Kyrgyzstanis.