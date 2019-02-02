14:20
SDPK without Atambayev movement plans to hold congress in February

The movement SDPK without Atambayev is preparing to hold a congress in the near future. The head of the organization, the ex-plenipotentiary representative of the government in Chui region, Sagynbek Abdyrakhmanov, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the exact date has not yet been set, presumably, the congress will be held in late February. Delegates of all districts and regions were elected at party conferences.

Head of the city branch was re-elected today at the city party meeting. It is the former deputy of the Bishkek City Council from SDPK Party, Rysbek Maatkabylov.

Members of the movement invite the leader of the Social Democrats, the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, to the congress. They want to hear his report.

«We intend to exclude Almazbek Atambayev from the party and choose another leader. But I do not know whether he will come or not. Almazbek Atambayev’s deputy, Irina Karamushkina, was invited to the city conference today. She ignored it,» Sagynbek Abdyrakhmanov told.

Recall, SDPK intends to hold its congress on April 6. Members of the movement «SDPK without Atambayev» were expelled from the party.
