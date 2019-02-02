14:21
Jeenbekov: Kyrgyzstanis waiting for results of fight against crime

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov received the Minister of the Interior Kashkar Dzhunushaliev yesterday. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

According to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, more than 10,000 crimes and incidents were registered in January 2010, and in January 2018 the number of registered crimes was less than 2,000.

Kashkar Dzhunushaliev provided information about the crimes that caused resonance in society, including those in which police officers were involved.

«The number of detected crimes among police officers has increased, which is the result of our own investigations in the framework of the fight against corruption and the reform carried out by the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The perpetrators will be punished to the fullest extent of the law. We will continue to work transparently and openly,» said Kashkar Dzhunushaliev.

The President Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted that Kyrgyzstanis were expecting serious results from the law enforcement agencies in the fight against crime, effective work on ensuring the rule of law and public security.

«Despite the growing criticism of the public against the internal affairs bodies, the Ministry of Internal Affairs should continue to work openly and transparently, including cleansing its staff from unscrupulous employees. We must ensure that citizens once again began to say with certainty «My police are protecting me,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed.
