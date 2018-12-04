New Ambassadors of Kyrgyzstan to China and Uzbekistan appointed

Ambassadors of Kyrgyzstan to China and Uzbekistan have been replaced. Press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree by which Azamat Usenov was dismissed from the post of Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to the People’s Republic of China and Mongolia concurrently.

By another decree, Ibragim Dzhunusov was appointed an Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to Uzbekistan. Until recently, he served as Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Turkey.