New Consul General of Kyrgyzstan in Guangzhou appointed

A new Consul General of Kyrgyzstan in Guangzhou (PRC) was appointed and the Ambassador to Tajikistan was dismissed by a decree of the president of the republic. Press service of the head of state reported.

By the decree of Sooronbai Jeenbekov, Maksat Tentimishov was relieved of the post of Consul General of Kyrgyzstan in Guangzhou (China). Son of a well-known in the republic linguist, Abdykadyr Orusbayev, Iskender, was appointed to the post.

In addition, the head of state signed a decree on the dismissal of Miroslav Niyazov, the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Tajikistan.