17:45
USD 69.84
EUR 79.41
RUB 1.05
English

New Consul General of Kyrgyzstan in Guangzhou appointed

A new Consul General of Kyrgyzstan in Guangzhou (PRC) was appointed and the Ambassador to Tajikistan was dismissed by a decree of the president of the republic. Press service of the head of state reported.

By the decree of Sooronbai Jeenbekov, Maksat Tentimishov was relieved of the post of Consul General of Kyrgyzstan in Guangzhou (China). Son of a well-known in the republic linguist, Abdykadyr Orusbayev, Iskender, was appointed to the post.

In addition, the head of state signed a decree on the dismissal of Miroslav Niyazov, the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Tajikistan.
link:
views: 90
Print
Related
Government decides on candidates for posts of heads of two ministries
President of Kyrgyzstan appoints 7 new judges
Kyrgyz government changes rules for appointment of officials
Parliament approves Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev as new Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan
Bolot Suyunbaev replaces Osmonov as head of Financial Police
Minister of Justice of Kyrgyzstan appointed
Only 214 PRC citizens obtained Kyrgyz passports for 8 years
Accused of PRC Embassy explosion sentenced to 38 years in prison
Popular
Peter Burian: Greatest wealth of Kyrgyzstan is nature Peter Burian: Greatest wealth of Kyrgyzstan is nature
Deputy Heads of General Staff, State Committee for Defense Affairs dismissed Deputy Heads of General Staff, State Committee for Defense Affairs dismissed
Kyrgyzstan takes 78th place in Prosperity Index 2018 Kyrgyzstan takes 78th place in Prosperity Index 2018
Tanker truck turns over in Batken region spilling diesel into river Tanker truck turns over in Batken region spilling diesel into river