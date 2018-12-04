17:46
Rally in Chatkal continues. One more Terek-Sai resident detained

Another resident of Terek-Sai village in Chatkal district was detained. Press service of the Department of Internal Affairs for Jalal-Abad reported.

According to its data, Yuldash Daminov is suspected of using violence against a representative of the authorities and hooliganism.

«Earlier, 15 people were detained within this case for 48 hours. One was released after interrogation. All of them are in Jalal-Abad police department,» the police reported.

Rally in Terek-Sai village with a demand to release the detainees continues. At least 90 people participate in it.

«The leadership of the district and the region, representatives of Kyrgyzaltyn met with the protesters. Most of them are employees of Eti Bakyr Tereksai enterprise,» said the Department of Internal Affairs.

Recall, special forces officers beat up a local resident on November 5. Villagers were outraged, a conflict broke out. Two policemen were injured. Later, the police detained 14 people.
