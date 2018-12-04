16:03
Kyrgyzstan to be allocated funds to adapt to climate change

Green Climate Fund will allocate $ 10 million to Kyrgyzstan for climate change adaptation activities. Country Director of the UN World Food Program, Andrea Bagnoli, told at a press conference.

According to him, Green Climate Fund accumulates funds from developed and developing countries and directs them to states where problems with climate change are very strong.

«Each of us is feeling climate change. But if for the residents of a city it is just a change in the weather, then for farmers — serious consequences for the harvest, incomes and the future,» Andrea Bagnoli stressed.

Money allocated by the Climate Fund will be spent on measures to reduce the risk of climate change and adapt to it, in particular, development of irrigation infrastructure, protection of farmland from floods and mudflows through the construction of dams and the strengthening of river banks.

As part of the project, farmers will be trained in the use of innovative agricultural technologies to generate sustainable income in a changing climate, including the processing of agricultural products.

«One of the components of the project is aimed at strengthening and improving the work of the meteorological service. We will help set up eight stations for collecting and analyzing climate change information and disseminating this information among farmers. This will allow them to plan their agricultural work more effectively,» said the WFP Country Director.

The project will be implemented in Osh, Batken and Naryn regions by WFP and the State Agency for Environment Protection and Forestry.
