Over 300 people accused of terrorism and extremism in Kyrgyzstan

More than 300 people are accused of terrorism and extremism in Kyrgyzstan. The head of the National Center for Torture Prevention, Nurdin Sulaimanov, told journalists.

According to him, there are 90 such people in the penal colony 27. There were no allegations of ill-treatment from their side.

The head of the center noted that prisoners in the colonies and the detention center do not complain about employees of the State Penitentiary Service. Torture is used at the investigation stage to get confession.

Nurdin Sulaimanov stressed that the center’s specialists respond to all reports, but the main part is received during private visits to convicts and detainees.
