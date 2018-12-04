About 500 square meters burn down in Osh market fire

Fire area in Osh market in Bishkek is about 500 square meters. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

Call about fire at the intersection of Beishenaliev and Sydykov Streets was received at 11.38 pm. The cause of the fire is being specified. No victims and injured were reported.

Six firefighting teams, operational group of the Department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic, firefighting headquarters, operational group of the Crisis Management Center under the Emergency Situations Ministry of the Kyrgyz Republic, employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic worked at the site.

Since the beginning of the year, this is the fourth fire in Osh market. Traders more than once held rallies with a demand to restore their jobs and compensate for the damage. Earlier, the city administration paid 10,000 soms to the victims. The arrested director of Bereket market and an employee responsible for fire safety were later placed under house arrest.