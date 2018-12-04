12:37
USD 69.84
EUR 79.41
RUB 1.05
English

About 500 square meters burn down in Osh market fire

Fire area in Osh market in Bishkek is about 500 square meters. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

Call about fire at the intersection of Beishenaliev and Sydykov Streets was received at 11.38 pm. The cause of the fire is being specified. No victims and injured were reported.

Six firefighting teams, operational group of the Department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic, firefighting headquarters, operational group of the Crisis Management Center under the Emergency Situations Ministry of the Kyrgyz Republic, employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic worked at the site.

Since the beginning of the year, this is the fourth fire in Osh market. Traders more than once held rallies with a demand to restore their jobs and compensate for the damage. Earlier, the city administration paid 10,000 soms to the victims. The arrested director of Bereket market and an employee responsible for fire safety were later placed under house arrest.
link:
views: 56
Print
Related
Another fire breaks out in Osh market in Bishkek
Fire in Kok-Dzhar micro-district extinguished
House in Kok-Dzhar micro-district in Bishkek on fire
Two women die in fire in Sokuluk district
Two people die in fires over night
Dry grass burning in Bishkek suburbs
Fire insurance of trade outlets in markets offered in Kyrgyzstan
Man dies in fire in Kara-Balta town
Fire breaks out in Dordoi market
Tea house Darkhan in Osh city on fire
Popular
Peter Burian: Greatest wealth of Kyrgyzstan is nature Peter Burian: Greatest wealth of Kyrgyzstan is nature
Deputy Heads of General Staff, State Committee for Defense Affairs dismissed Deputy Heads of General Staff, State Committee for Defense Affairs dismissed
Kyrgyzstan takes 78th place in Prosperity Index 2018 Kyrgyzstan takes 78th place in Prosperity Index 2018
Tanker truck turns over in Batken region spilling diesel into river Tanker truck turns over in Batken region spilling diesel into river