12:37
USD 69.84
EUR 79.41
RUB 1.05
English

Official’s brother dismissed from post of acting head of Manas Airport

A few hours after a resignation of Emir Chukuev from the post of head of Manas International Airport and appointment of the brother of a government official, Abdimalik Busurmankulov, to the post of the acting head of the company, the State Property Management Fund quickly refused the decision and made another one.

According to the press service of the State Property Management Fund, the Board of Directors of Manas International Airport OJSC held an extraordinary meeting. According to its results, Emir Chukuev was relieved of his post of a Chairman of the Board at his own request.

According to the Fund, Mirlan Begaliev, a member of the Board of Manas International Airport, has been appointed an acting director of the company.

Previously, own sources named to 24.kg news agency completely different candidate for the post of the acting director of the company - Chairman of the Board - Abdimalik Busurmankulov. His brother, Emilbek Busurmankulov, works as deputy head of the government’s executive office, head of the department of organizational work and territorial administration. This information was confirmed by Manas International Airport Company. However, this morning, the company’s employees, as well as journalists, familiarized themselves with another decision of the State Property Management Fund.
link:
views: 70
Print
Related
Manas Airport has new head. Emir Chukuev resigns
Fog melts away. Manas Airport operates in normal mode
Seven flights delayed at Manas airport due to thick fog
Thick fog in Bishkek prevents landing of plane from Moscow
Regional airports operate at a loss in Kyrgyzstan
Deputies propose to introduce Open Skies policy in Kyrgyzstan
Commission to investigate emergency landing of airplane set up
Aircraft heading for Batken makes emergency landing in Bishkek
Flights delayed at Manas airport
Kyrgyzstanis with biometric ID cards can pass border control by themselves
Popular
Peter Burian: Greatest wealth of Kyrgyzstan is nature Peter Burian: Greatest wealth of Kyrgyzstan is nature
Deputy Heads of General Staff, State Committee for Defense Affairs dismissed Deputy Heads of General Staff, State Committee for Defense Affairs dismissed
Kyrgyzstan takes 78th place in Prosperity Index 2018 Kyrgyzstan takes 78th place in Prosperity Index 2018
Tanker truck turns over in Batken region spilling diesel into river Tanker truck turns over in Batken region spilling diesel into river