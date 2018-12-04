Official’s brother dismissed from post of acting head of Manas Airport

A few hours after a resignation of Emir Chukuev from the post of head of Manas International Airport and appointment of the brother of a government official, Abdimalik Busurmankulov, to the post of the acting head of the company, the State Property Management Fund quickly refused the decision and made another one.

According to the press service of the State Property Management Fund, the Board of Directors of Manas International Airport OJSC held an extraordinary meeting. According to its results, Emir Chukuev was relieved of his post of a Chairman of the Board at his own request.

According to the Fund, Mirlan Begaliev, a member of the Board of Manas International Airport, has been appointed an acting director of the company.

Previously, own sources named to 24.kg news agency completely different candidate for the post of the acting director of the company - Chairman of the Board - Abdimalik Busurmankulov. His brother, Emilbek Busurmankulov, works as deputy head of the government’s executive office, head of the department of organizational work and territorial administration. This information was confirmed by Manas International Airport Company. However, this morning, the company’s employees, as well as journalists, familiarized themselves with another decision of the State Property Management Fund.