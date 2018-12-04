Another fire breaks out in Osh market in Bishkek

Another fire occurred yesterday night in Osh market in Bishkek. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The fire occurred on the territory of a clothing market. The fire was completely extinguished at 3.00 am.

Causes of the fire are being investigated, area and damage caused are being clarified.

Since the beginning of the year, this is the fourth fire in Osh market. Traders more than once held rallies with the demand to restore their jobs and compensate for the damage. Earlier, the city administration paid 10,000 soms to the victims. The arrested director of Bereket market and the employee responsible for fire safety were later placed under house arrest.