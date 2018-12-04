10:55
USD 69.84
EUR 79.41
RUB 1.05
English

Another fire breaks out in Osh market in Bishkek

Another fire occurred yesterday night in Osh market in Bishkek. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The fire occurred on the territory of a clothing market. The fire was completely extinguished at 3.00 am.

Causes of the fire are being investigated, area and damage caused are being clarified.

Since the beginning of the year, this is the fourth fire in Osh market. Traders more than once held rallies with the demand to restore their jobs and compensate for the damage. Earlier, the city administration paid 10,000 soms to the victims. The arrested director of Bereket market and the employee responsible for fire safety were later placed under house arrest.
link:
views: 73
Print
Related
Fire in Kok-Dzhar micro-district extinguished
House in Kok-Dzhar micro-district in Bishkek on fire
Two women die in fire in Sokuluk district
Two people die in fires over night
Dry grass burning in Bishkek suburbs
Fire insurance of trade outlets in markets offered in Kyrgyzstan
Man dies in fire in Kara-Balta town
Fire breaks out in Dordoi market
Tea house Darkhan in Osh city on fire
Owners of burnt Arzu, Supara restaurants not apply to police
Popular
Peter Burian: Greatest wealth of Kyrgyzstan is nature Peter Burian: Greatest wealth of Kyrgyzstan is nature
Deputy Heads of General Staff, State Committee for Defense Affairs dismissed Deputy Heads of General Staff, State Committee for Defense Affairs dismissed
Kyrgyzstan takes 78th place in Prosperity Index 2018 Kyrgyzstan takes 78th place in Prosperity Index 2018
Tanker truck turns over in Batken region spilling diesel into river Tanker truck turns over in Batken region spilling diesel into river