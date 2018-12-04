Crocus Group to upgrade border checkpoints in Kyrgyzstan by mid-2019

Crocus Group will complete construction of checkpoints on the border of Kyrgyzstan by mid-2019. The head of the company Araz Agalarov told in an interview with RIA Nedvizhimost.

According to him, this is a huge number of checkpoints with special equipment, including with laboratories for checking agricultural products and veterinary-sanitary examination. Construction is complicated by the need to settle land acquisition issues with local residents.

The boundaries are very conditional in some places. Sometimes, we started to build, and people from neighboring states came to us and said that the border was not there. We had to move the construction several times. Araz Agalarov

Crocus International Company supplies equipment for the customs posts within an agreement with the Russian government on technical assistance to Kyrgyzstan in the process of accession to the Eurasian Economic Union.

Crocus International as a single supplier of equipment for customs posts will get $ 129 million out of $ 200 million of technical assistance.

Implementation of the second stage of equipping checkpoints at the border of Kyrgyzstan with third countries was postponed due to delays in the supply of equipment.