At least 342.5 million soms in taxes paid electronically in Kyrgyzstan

For 10 months of 2018, about 294,628 tax payments in the amount of 342.5 million soms have been made in Kyrgyzstan using peripheral devices. The State Tax Service reported.

Payment terminals are the most popular with the population, through which 254,519 payments for 245.3 million soms have been made; through ATMs — 18,283 payments for 18.9 million soms, web cash desks — 11,461 payments for 68.2 million soms.

Taxes were paid 7,553 times through electronic wallets, having transferred 5.3 million soms to the budget. Other 1,991 payments for 3.5 million soms came to the budget through Internet banking, 495 payments for 563,00 soms — through mobile banking.

Card reader was used for the first time in 2018, through which 326 payments for 591,000 soms have been made.

«As of today, agreements with 16 banks on the provision of services to the population for accepting non-cash tax payments have been signed. New technologies are being introduced to increase non-cash payments and simplify the procedure for payment of taxes, ensure maximum transparency of taxes,» the message says.
