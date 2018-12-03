21:15
Minister of Economy of Kyrgyzstan has new deputy

The Minister of Economy, Oleg Pankratov, introduced his new deputy Dastan Kadyrov to the staff. Press service of the ministry reported.

The order was signed by the Prime Minister.

Before his appointment to the Ministry of Economy, Dastan Kadyrov worked as a state tax inspector, head of the internal control department sector, chief tax inspector of the external control department of the State Tax Inspection for Leninsky and Pervomaisky districts of Bishkek, chief tax inspector of the external control of the STI, and head of large taxpayers’ inspection department.

He worked in private companies, including in Moscow. He was an independent expert on fiscal policy and advisor to the Minister of Economy of Kyrgyzstan on a voluntary basis.
