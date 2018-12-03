Policemen beaten in Terek-Sai. Relatives of detainees hold rally

Residents of Terek-Sai village held a rally. The government sent special forces to the epicenter of the events. Deputy Zhanar Akayev announced at a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Social Issues.

The residents opposed operation of Eti Bakyr Tereksai enterprise.

«At least 15 people were arrested, but the arrest did not solve anything. Not a single member of the government visited the scene, as well as regional authorities. The situation is heating up. It is necessary to calm down the people, but they left both the local authorities, investors, and the people to sort it out on their own,» he said and asked to urgently convey the information to the Deputy Prime Minister.

Earlier, a conflict with the participation of local residents occurred on the territory of Eti BakyrTereksai. It was reported that special forces officers beat up a local resident on November 5. Villagers were outraged, a conflict broke out. Two policemen were injured. Later, the police detained 15 people.