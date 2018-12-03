19:33
USD 69.85
EUR 79.55
RUB 1.05
English

Policemen beaten in Terek-Sai. Relatives of detainees hold rally

Residents of Terek-Sai village held a rally. The government sent special forces to the epicenter of the events. Deputy Zhanar Akayev announced at a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Social Issues.

The residents opposed operation of Eti Bakyr Tereksai enterprise.

«At least 15 people were arrested, but the arrest did not solve anything. Not a single member of the government visited the scene, as well as regional authorities. The situation is heating up. It is necessary to calm down the people, but they left both the local authorities, investors, and the people to sort it out on their own,» he said and asked to urgently convey the information to the Deputy Prime Minister.

Earlier, a conflict with the participation of local residents occurred on the territory of Eti BakyrTereksai. It was reported that special forces officers beat up a local resident on November 5. Villagers were outraged, a conflict broke out. Two policemen were injured. Later, the police detained 15 people.
link:
views: 94
Print
Related
Doctors hold one more rally against optimization in Bishkek
Relatives of suspect of prosecutor murder hold rally in Batken
Veterans of Batken events hold rally in Bishkek
Residents of Muras-Ordo housing development hold rally in Bishkek
Doctors repeatedly hold rally against reforms of Health Ministry in Bishkek
Supporters of Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov hold rally in Leilek
Doctors hold rally against optimization of polyclinics in Bishkek
Residents of 3 villages hold rally demanding to release Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov
Supporters of Omurbek Tekebayev hold rally at White House
Bishkek residents demand to return right to register house land plots
Popular
Peter Burian: Greatest wealth of Kyrgyzstan is nature Peter Burian: Greatest wealth of Kyrgyzstan is nature
Deputy Heads of General Staff, State Committee for Defense Affairs dismissed Deputy Heads of General Staff, State Committee for Defense Affairs dismissed
Kyrgyzstan takes 78th place in Prosperity Index 2018 Kyrgyzstan takes 78th place in Prosperity Index 2018
Tanker truck turns over in Batken region spilling diesel into river Tanker truck turns over in Batken region spilling diesel into river