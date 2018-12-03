19:33
USD 69.85
EUR 79.55
RUB 1.05
English

Duty-free deliveries of fuel and lubricants from Russia to be approved soon

Indicative balance of duty-free deliveries of petroleum products from Russia to Kyrgyzstan will be approved in the near future. The State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use informed 24.kg news agency.

Related news
Fuel prices may sharply rise from January 1, 2019 in Kyrgyzstan
Negotiations between the leadership of the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use and the Ministry of Energy of Russia took place in October 2018. The issue of agreeing indicative balance for 2019 was discussed.

The volumes of duty-free deliveries of oil and oil products were agreed on the basis of the latest signed indicative balances dated August 3, 2018 in the amount of 50,000 tons of oil, 460,000 tons of gasoline, 485,000 tons of diesel fuel and 100,000 tons of jet fuel.

The Russian side noted that in case of an increase in the consumption of light oil products in Kyrgyzstan or a change in the situation on the aviation fuel market, the Russian Federation will consider the possibility of increasing the volume of supplies of fuel and lubricants.

«This will be done during the adjustment of the indicative balance in 2019. On November 21, 2018, the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use informed the Ministry of Energy of Russia of its readiness to sign an indicative balance for 2019. In the near future, the state committee leadership will visit Moscow (Russia) to sign the indicative balance,» the committee commented.

Earlier, the Oil Traders Association reported a possible increase in fuel prices due to the lack of an approved balance of duty-free fuel supplies. According to it, if the indicative balance is not signed before the end of 2018, then from January 1, 2019, the fuel may rise in price by 2.5-3 soms.
link:
views: 91
Print
Related
Fuel prices may sharply rise from January 1, 2019 in Kyrgyzstan
Kazakhstan to export gasoline to Kyrgyzstan at market price
MP tells about conditions for deliveries of fuel and lubricants from Kazakhstan
Price of fuel in Kyrgyzstan may drop thanks to deliveries from Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan ready to export fuel and lubricants to Kyrgyzstan
Fuel and lubricants may rise in price by 3-4 % after switch to higher class fuel
Government discusses stabilization of prices for fuel and lubricants
Fuel and lubricants grow in price by 8.3% for 6 months in Kyrgyzstan
Fuels price not to expectedly change in July
Rising prices for fuels and lubricants. Government looking for new suppliers
Popular
Peter Burian: Greatest wealth of Kyrgyzstan is nature Peter Burian: Greatest wealth of Kyrgyzstan is nature
Deputy Heads of General Staff, State Committee for Defense Affairs dismissed Deputy Heads of General Staff, State Committee for Defense Affairs dismissed
Kyrgyzstan takes 78th place in Prosperity Index 2018 Kyrgyzstan takes 78th place in Prosperity Index 2018
Tanker truck turns over in Batken region spilling diesel into river Tanker truck turns over in Batken region spilling diesel into river