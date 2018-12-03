President allocates 5 million soms to social inpatient facilities

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree according to which 5 million soms were allocated from the reserve fund of the head of state to provide material assistance to social inpatient facilities. Press service of the president reported.

It is noted that 2.5 million soms were allocated to the Ministry of Labor and Social Development and the Ministry of Education and Science. Assistance is timed to the International Day of Persons with Disabilities marked today.

In addition, Sooronbai Jeenbekov addressed the Kyrgyzstanis. The head of state stressed that today’s date was a reminder that people with disabilities needed special care.

«Attitude towards people with disabilities is an indicator of the humanity of society. The duty of the state is support and assistance, creation of conditions for their full-fledged life, work, and the satisfaction of their social and cultural needs. Caring for citizens with disabilities will continue to be one of the priorities of the social policy of our state. However, employers are obliged to treat such citizens with care when hiring them. Labor and energy of each member of society is important for the country. A society where consent, responsiveness and mercy reigns will always be successful,» the statement says.

«Patience and admiration, an active life position of our citizens, who, despite a difficult life situation, daily and every hour show unbending will and dedication, evoke respect and admiration. Keep optimism, set goals and achieve them, relying on the support and understanding of the state and society,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov wished.