SCNS employees receive new apartments

Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Dastanbek Dzhumabekov handed the keys to new apartments to employees of the State Committee for National Security. Press service of the Parliament reported.

An opening ceremony of an apartment building for employees of the special services took place on December 1.

«I hope that the tradition of construction apartment buildings for law enforcement officers, as well as civil servants, teachers and doctors will continue,» said Dastanbek Dzhumabekov.

The parliament speaker handed the keys to the apartments to the SCNS employees and a certificate for 100,000 soms for construction of a playground.

Earlier, President Sooronbai Jeenbekov handed the keys to the new apartments to the state committee employees a little more than three months ago, in August 2018.
