17:59
USD 69.85
EUR 79.55
RUB 1.05
English

Several new judges appointed in Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed decrees appointing a number of judges. Information Policy Department of the head of state reported.

The Council for the Selection of Judges submitted to the president names of nine candidates for judges.

The head of state had an interview with some of the candidates and agreed only with five candidates. He rejected the rest.

Decrees on appointments of five judges signed today:

— Meerim Esenkanovna Kazygulova was appointed to the Alamudun District Court of Chui region;

— Janyl Kubanychbekovna Boronchieva — to the Issyk-Kul Regional Court;

— Almaz Mamatbekovich Karabekov, Antonina Dmitrievna Rybalkina and Jamila Sabitovna Sabitova — to the Bishkek City Court.

Decrees entered into force on the date of signing.
link:
views: 96
Print
Related
Kyrgyz judges to be banned from purchases for more than 100,000 soms
President of Kyrgyzstan appoints 7 new judges
Parliament elects judges of Supreme Court
President voices need to check declarations of all judges without exception
Black list of judges by human rights defenders, lawyers and attorneys
Parliament approves candidacies for Council for Selection of Judges
President should refuse appointment of judges and not control them
Popular
Almazbek Atambayev accused of consolidation of power Almazbek Atambayev accused of consolidation of power
EU ready to help strengthen relations between Central Asian countries EU ready to help strengthen relations between Central Asian countries
EU interested in strengthening relations with Central Asia EU interested in strengthening relations with Central Asia
Young hockey players from Bishkek to participate in tournament in Canada Young hockey players from Bishkek to participate in tournament in Canada