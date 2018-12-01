Several new judges appointed in Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed decrees appointing a number of judges. Information Policy Department of the head of state reported.

The Council for the Selection of Judges submitted to the president names of nine candidates for judges.

The head of state had an interview with some of the candidates and agreed only with five candidates. He rejected the rest.

Decrees on appointments of five judges signed today:

— Meerim Esenkanovna Kazygulova was appointed to the Alamudun District Court of Chui region;

— Janyl Kubanychbekovna Boronchieva — to the Issyk-Kul Regional Court;

— Almaz Mamatbekovich Karabekov, Antonina Dmitrievna Rybalkina and Jamila Sabitovna Sabitova — to the Bishkek City Court.

Decrees entered into force on the date of signing.