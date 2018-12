Several reinforced concrete poles of Issyk-Kul-Cholpon-Ata-1 high-voltage 110 kV power line were damaged in Issyk-Kul district by a strong side wind. National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan Company reported.

The wind speed reached more than 23 meters per second. Brigades of Issyk-Kul high-voltage network enterprise are repairing the damage.

«All consumers of the disconnected line have been switched to the second 110 kV Overhead Line Issyk-Kul-Cholpon-Ata-2,» the company said.