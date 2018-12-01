Uzbekistani tries to smuggle over $30,000 to Kyrgyzstan in her underwear

Employees of the border customs post Fergana in Fergana region of Uzbekistan suppressed an attempt of smuggling of cash foreign currency in the amount of $ 34,000. Border service of the republic reported.

Customs officers noticed strange behavior of a citizen, who was crossing the border into Kyrgyzstan. During a conversation, the woman said that she had no things to be declared. But the customs officers still decided to check her.

«When conducting a personal search in presence of witnesses, cash in the amount of $ 30,000 hidden in underwear and not declared was found. Other $ 4,000 was found in the right outer pocket of her jacket, and 510 Turkish liras were found in the wallet of the woman,» message says.