14:34
USD 69.85
EUR 79.55
RUB 1.05
English

Uzbekistani tries to smuggle over $30,000 to Kyrgyzstan in her underwear

Employees of the border customs post Fergana in Fergana region of Uzbekistan suppressed an attempt of smuggling of cash foreign currency in the amount of $ 34,000. Border service of the republic reported.

Customs officers noticed strange behavior of a citizen, who was crossing the border into Kyrgyzstan. During a conversation, the woman said that she had no things to be declared. But the customs officers still decided to check her.

«When conducting a personal search in presence of witnesses, cash in the amount of $ 30,000 hidden in underwear and not declared was found. Other $ 4,000 was found in the right outer pocket of her jacket, and 510 Turkish liras were found in the wallet of the woman,» message says.
link:
views: 110
Print
Related
Financial police detain smuggled clothing priced at 7 million soms
New customs terminals to be built on Kyrgyz-Uzbek border
Uzbekistan sends note of combat readiness test to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstanis win medals at Championship of Uzbekistan in Muay Thai
Ban lifted. Kyrgyzstan starts export of potatoes to Uzbekistan
Kyrgyz potato producers to meet with Uzbek importers
Financial police find another smuggled truck in Jalal-Abad region
Damage from smuggling in Kyrgyzstan amounts to nearly 150 million in 2018
Kyrgyzstan sells electricity to Uzbekistan for 16.5 million soms in 2018
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan demarcate two more border sections
Popular
Almazbek Atambayev accused of consolidation of power Almazbek Atambayev accused of consolidation of power
EU ready to help strengthen relations between Central Asian countries EU ready to help strengthen relations between Central Asian countries
EU interested in strengthening relations with Central Asia EU interested in strengthening relations with Central Asia
Young hockey players from Bishkek to participate in tournament in Canada Young hockey players from Bishkek to participate in tournament in Canada