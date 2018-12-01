11:09
Bishkek City Administration to spend 1.2 mln soms on New Year holiday program

The Department of Culture of the Bishkek City Administration will spend 1,220 million soms to organize, prepare and hold New Year events on the central square Ala-Too. State procurement portal says.

Festive events consist of morning and evening blocks. A competitor must develop a concept and scenario plan for holding festive events, show program involving performance groups and pop stars.

In addition, he or she must involve specialists in photo and video shooting with equipment capable of covering all the events taking place on Ala-Too Square, develop a design sketch of the stage decoration, install lighting and musical equipment.
