Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek considered pretrial restriction for the former Prime Minister Sapar Isakov.

Investigators petitioned to extend the term of detention until January 2019.

The lawyers opposed, but the judge Emil Kaipov decided that Sapar Isakov would be kept in SCNS detention center until January 5.

The former prime minister Sapar Isakov was arrested on corruption charges within criminal case on modernization of Bishkek Heating and Power Plant.