Safe City. Experts from Moscow examine Bishkek crossroads

Vega Radio Engineering Corporation told 24.kg news agency about preparations for the implementation of Safe City project.

A working project is being developed, on the basis of which technical specifications on the addresses of the first stage will be specified. At least 20 mobile stations, 10 intersections and 17 border posts will be launched until February 12.

«New crossroads will be added every month. Vega should complete the project in 4 stages. Delivery of equipment is scheduled for January 2019. By this time, constructions on the roads will be prepared and installation of cameras will begin,» explained the company.

Kyrgyztelecom company will be involved in the project, which also participated in the auction, but lost. The company will provide communication services through its fiber-optic line and will be engaged in construction and installation work at intersections.

A group of specialists from Moscow has been formed who examine the intersections, check the quality of the marking, road signs. Examination of the state of intersections will be completed next week.

Recall, the State Committee for Information Technologies and Communications has signed an agreement with Vega Radio Engineering Corporation for the implementation of the first phase of Safe City project. This company has won the tender.

The company offered 1.125 billion soms for the 1st lot, and for the second — 1.195 billion soms. At least 38 intersections and 52 stationary posts will be equipped with cameras recording violations.