EEU plans to create single electronic trading platform

At the initiative of Kyrgyzstan, the Eurasian Economic Commission is exploring the possibility of creating a single electronic trading platform in the Eurasian Economic Union. EEC Chairman Tigran Sargsyan said this at a meeting with journalists.

«We have the initiative of a company from Kyrgyzstan on creation of a single trading platform, and we are working on it. There are different projects on the market, for example, Yandex and Sberbank platforms. If all countries agree, we are for the formation of a Eurasian trading platform,» EEC press service quotes Tigran Sargsyan as saying.

The Commission considers digital agenda as one of the most important priorities of the Union’s activities. It should be synchronized in all countries of the Eurasian Economic Union. Otherwise it may cause additional barriers.

«A digital office has started working in the commission, to which countries and business representatives send various initiatives. Formation of a common for all five EEU countries system of digital traceability of goods, digital transport corridors is among them. Union countries need projects that could bring economies to a qualitative level,» EEC Chairman summed up.
