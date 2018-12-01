Interior Ministry checks statements of Nurbek Toktakunov, Aleksey Vasilivetsky

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan conducts a pre-investigation check based on information published by Nurbek Toktakunov and Aleksey Vasilivetsky. Press service of the ministry reported.

Lawyer Nurbek Toktakunov posted on Facebook a document on expenses of the election headquarters of SDPK and their presidential candidate.

Russian journalist Aleksey Vasilivetsky posted a video message, where he admitted that he worked for the headquarters of the presidential candidate. He stated that he began to receive threats in his address and therefore decided to leave Kyrgyzstan.

Investigative service of the ministry checks this information. Check of the information voiced in the interview with ex-President Almazbek Atambayev on November 19 continues.