18:04
USD 69.85
EUR 79.44
RUB 1.05
English

Son of chief accountant of SDPK election headquarters leaves Kyrgyzstan

The Central Election Commission of the Kyrgyz Republic confirmed to 24.kg news agency that its member, a son of the chief accountant of the election headquarters of SDPK, Adilet Satygulov, left Kyrgyzstan.

According to them, he suddenly took leave and stated that he was going to have a rest. The member of the CEC provided power of attorney. So, officially, he is a CEC employee. The Central Election Commission does not know whether their colleague received threats. He did not tell about it.

In an interview with April television channel, ex-president Almazbek Atambayev stated that the accountant of SDPK headquarters was aware of the scandalous spending of the election headquarters. According to him, the woman took unpaid leave and went to another country because she was afraid for her life. The Ministry of Internal Affairs began checking information about threats received by the chief accountant Nurzhan Satygul kyzy.

On November 15, a lawyer of the former Prime Minister Sapar Isakov, Nurbek Toktakunov, published on a social network data of the election headquarters of Sooronbai Jeenbekov, which lists multimillion-dollar amounts in soms and dollars.

According to the data, the presidential candidate had spent 1.1 billion soms and $ 6.8 million on the election campaign. Official report sent to CEC indicates costs in the amount of 158 million soms.

Presidential spokesperson Tolgonai Stamalieva earlier called the document a fake and noted that the Presidential Administration would not comment on such news. Almazbek Atambayev himself confirmed that the document was authentic.
link:
views: 73
Print
Related
SDPK without Atambayev movement also plans to purge Social Democrats
Ex-SDPK PR manager admits getting $170,000 for work at Jeenbekov’s headquarters
SDPK to purge party ranks before congress
SDPK split. MP Irina Karamushkina invites colleagues to leave party
SDPK intends to remove Isa Omurkulov from post of leader of faction
Isa Omurkulov comments on his expulsion from SDPK
SDPK faction leader Isa Omurkulov expelled from party
Arrested Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov refuses to cooperate with investigation
CEC member threatens Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan with court
SDPK faction keeps deputy Kozhobek Ryspaev in its ranks
Popular
Almazbek Atambayev accused of consolidation of power Almazbek Atambayev accused of consolidation of power
EU ready to help strengthen relations between Central Asian countries EU ready to help strengthen relations between Central Asian countries
EU interested in strengthening relations with Central Asia EU interested in strengthening relations with Central Asia
Young hockey players from Bishkek to participate in tournament in Canada Young hockey players from Bishkek to participate in tournament in Canada