Son of chief accountant of SDPK election headquarters leaves Kyrgyzstan

The Central Election Commission of the Kyrgyz Republic confirmed to 24.kg news agency that its member, a son of the chief accountant of the election headquarters of SDPK, Adilet Satygulov, left Kyrgyzstan.

According to them, he suddenly took leave and stated that he was going to have a rest. The member of the CEC provided power of attorney. So, officially, he is a CEC employee. The Central Election Commission does not know whether their colleague received threats. He did not tell about it.

In an interview with April television channel, ex-president Almazbek Atambayev stated that the accountant of SDPK headquarters was aware of the scandalous spending of the election headquarters. According to him, the woman took unpaid leave and went to another country because she was afraid for her life. The Ministry of Internal Affairs began checking information about threats received by the chief accountant Nurzhan Satygul kyzy.

On November 15, a lawyer of the former Prime Minister Sapar Isakov, Nurbek Toktakunov, published on a social network data of the election headquarters of Sooronbai Jeenbekov, which lists multimillion-dollar amounts in soms and dollars.

According to the data, the presidential candidate had spent 1.1 billion soms and $ 6.8 million on the election campaign. Official report sent to CEC indicates costs in the amount of 158 million soms.

Presidential spokesperson Tolgonai Stamalieva earlier called the document a fake and noted that the Presidential Administration would not comment on such news. Almazbek Atambayev himself confirmed that the document was authentic.